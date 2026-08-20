2026 Baby Expo returns to Beale Memorial Library to close out World Breastfeeding Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 2026 Baby Expo is returning to the Beale Memorial Library in downtown Bakersfield on Friday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. as part of World Breastfeeding Month.

The free event is open to everyone and targets families with children ages 1 to 5.

Terriva Porter, regional breastfeeding liaison, said last year's expo drew more than 307 attendees and expects even more this year.

"This year we're expecting much more because we have much more community partners involved, so the information is just getting out there. We just want it to grow every year," Porter said.

Attendees can expect arts and crafts for infants and parents, infant story time, and a range of resources from community organizations. Birth Control Pregnancy Center, Black Infant Health, and community doulas are among the groups expected to be on hand to offer support and sign-ups.

The first 100 attendees will receive raffle tickets for prizes including car seats, strollers, diapers, diaper bags, gift baskets, and gift cards.

Porter said the expo also serves as an opportunity to address some of the most common challenges new mothers face with breastfeeding. She said perceived low milk supply is the top reason mothers stop breastfeeding.

"The number one cause of cessation of breastfeeding is perceived low milk supplies. So the fact that most parents believe that they're not making enough for their infants when they actually are making just enough for their infants, and that's where the community education comes in so that we can help them know that you're doing a great job," Porter said.

Porter said latch issues are the second most common challenge, but noted they can often be resolved quickly.

"It just takes a few seconds actually to correct the latch. Doesn't take very long and so we're educating community partners so that not only as IBCLCs and the coalition can we help, we can also train other staff to be able to help as well," Porter said.

Porter said the Kern County Breastfeeding Coalition holds regular meetings to align messaging and share resources across the community. She estimated thousands of new mothers in the area need breastfeeding support but do not know where to turn.

"I've seen so many who come in and all they need is help with a latch or encouragement that they're doing well," Porter said.

Porter expressed gratitude to the community partners and the library for making the event possible.

"I am so grateful because I could not do this alone. It takes a lot of work behind the scenes," Porter said.

"I just say thank you to everyone who shows up every time for me, especially the Kern County Beale Library, for allowing us to put it on there. It's really amazing that they open up those spaces for us," Porter said.

The Beale Memorial Library is located in downtown Bakersfield. Admission is free and no registration is required.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

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