21-year-old woman arrested in deadly South Bakersfield stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 21-year-old woman is in custody after a man was allegedly stabbed and killed at a South Bakersfield home Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a home in the 400 block of White Lane around 3:30 p.m., where they found a man who had been stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives investigated and arrested Erionna Russel, 21, on suspicion of second-degree murder. Police say Russel and the victim knew each other.

Russel is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

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