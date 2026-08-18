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21-year-old woman arrested in deadly South Bakersfield stabbing

A 21-year-old woman is in custody after a man was allegedly stabbed and killed at a home in the 400 block of White Lane Monday afternoon.
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Woman arrested for deadly stabbing in South Bakersfield
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 21-year-old woman is in custody after a man was allegedly stabbed and killed at a South Bakersfield home Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a home in the 400 block of White Lane around 3:30 p.m., where they found a man who had been stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives investigated and arrested Erionna Russel, 21, on suspicion of second-degree murder. Police say Russel and the victim knew each other.

Russel is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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