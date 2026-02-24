Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

$22M settlement reached in deadly Bakersfield police crash civil lawsuit

The city agreed to pay $22 million to the family of Mario Lares and Ana Hernandez following a 2023 crash involving former officer Ricardo Robles.
A Bakersfield Police cruiser rests in the orchards near the intersection of Muller Road and South Vineland Drive.
Dad's Gone Live
A Bakersfield Police cruiser rests in the orchards near the intersection of Muller Road and South Vineland Drive.<br/>
A Bakersfield Police cruiser rests in the orchards near the intersection of Muller Road and South Vineland Drive.
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield has agreed to pay a $22 million settlement in the civil lawsuit connected to a 2023 crash involving former Bakersfield police officer Ricardo Robles.

The lawsuit stems from a deadly collision at Muller Road and South Vineland Drive that killed 31-year-old Mario Lares and injured passenger Ana Hernandez.

Robles was allegedly driving without overhead lights or a siren activated at the time of the crash.

The city agreed to pay the $22 million settlement to the family of Lares and Hernandez.

Robles entered a plea in 2024 to vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and was sentenced to felony probation and community service.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

02/24/2026

Partly Cloudy

77° / 53°

0%

Wednesday

02/25/2026

Mostly Sunny

76° / 57°

3%

Thursday

02/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

71° / 55°

7%

Friday

02/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

76° / 55°

8%

Saturday

02/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

78° / 55°

7%

Sunday

03/01/2026

Mostly Cloudy

77° / 53°

6%

Monday

03/02/2026

AM Clouds/PM Sun

72° / 50°

23%

Tuesday

03/03/2026

Mostly Sunny

69° / 49°

14%