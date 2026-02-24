$22M settlement reached in deadly Bakersfield police crash civil lawsuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield has agreed to pay a $22 million settlement in the civil lawsuit connected to a 2023 crash involving former Bakersfield police officer Ricardo Robles.

The lawsuit stems from a deadly collision at Muller Road and South Vineland Drive that killed 31-year-old Mario Lares and injured passenger Ana Hernandez.

Robles was allegedly driving without overhead lights or a siren activated at the time of the crash.

The city agreed to pay the $22 million settlement to the family of Lares and Hernandez.

Robles entered a plea in 2024 to vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and was sentenced to felony probation and community service.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

