23ABC holding Community Baby Shower on November 19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On November 19, 23ABC will host a community baby shower, collecting donations for the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center.

The Bakersfield Pregnancy Center provides expecting Kern County families with a host of free resources, including pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and confidential consultations.

Every quarter, the center hosts a baby shower to provide parents in need with baby essentials, such as diapers, formula, and clothing.

23ABC has partnered with the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center since 2018 to help collect donations for their quarterly baby shower, which executive director says “lasts all year.”

Stop by the 23ABC station at 321 21st Street in downtown Bakersfield from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 19 to donate.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

