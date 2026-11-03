23ABC talks to voters about what’s drawing them to the polls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As of Friday, about 19 percent of eligible Kern County voters had cast their ballots, according to county election officials.

They are projecting between 40% and 50% voter turnout, which they say would be high for a midterm election.

23ABC visited Bakersfield College to talk to voters and find out what drew them to the polls.

Charles Daramola, a professor of Public Health, said “The economy. Prices are very high. We live in California with 6 dollar gas. Gas is expensive, food is expensive."

Deema Ebeid, a student, concurred, saying "These elections determine a lot of our future, especially being the younger generation, it impacts us the most. If we don't participate, we don't see the changes that we want to see."

23ABC also spoke with Elijah, who has not yet voted and doesn't plan on it.

"Even if I did vote, I don't know how much of a difference that would make,” he said. He also expressed that voter information is overwhelming to consume.

The elections office offers voter information guides to help inform voters.

Alexander Perez Rojas, a sociology student, said that every vote matters.

“Collectively, one vote can turn into millions, which can make a difference in the lives of millions of Americans."

Voting ends on Nov. 3. You can mail your ballot, use one of 20 drop-off locations across Kern County, or vote in person. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3, and the polls close at 8 p.m. for voters who choose to vote in-person.

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