3 dead after wrong-way crash on Highway 99 near Bakersfield, CHP says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three people are dead after a wrong-way, three-vehicle crash on Highway 99 early Sunday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol Bakersfield, a white Honda Accord was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on Highway 99, north of 7th Standard Road, when it collided with a white BMW 530i and a white Chevrolet Colorado, at around 12:44 a.m.

The crash caused the Honda to catch fire. CHP says all 3 occupants inside the vehicle died from their injuries.

The driver and one other occupant of the BMW sustained major injuries. The 2 occupants in the Chevrolet sustained minor injuries.

Officials say it is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call California Highway Patrol Bakersfield at (661) 396-6600.

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