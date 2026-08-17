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3 dead after wrong-way crash on Highway 99 near Bakersfield, CHP says

A wrong-way driver on Highway 99 north of 7th Standard Road triggered a fiery three-vehicle crash that killed 3 people Sunday morning.
CHP car accident
KSBY
CHP car accident
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three people are dead after a wrong-way, three-vehicle crash on Highway 99 early Sunday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol Bakersfield, a white Honda Accord was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on Highway 99, north of 7th Standard Road, when it collided with a white BMW 530i and a white Chevrolet Colorado, at around 12:44 a.m.

The crash caused the Honda to catch fire. CHP says all 3 occupants inside the vehicle died from their injuries.

The driver and one other occupant of the BMW sustained major injuries. The 2 occupants in the Chevrolet sustained minor injuries.

Officials say it is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call California Highway Patrol Bakersfield at (661) 396-6600.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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