BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Nearly 100 vendors spread across three downtown Bakersfield locations for Small Business Saturday, part of the first-ever Downtown Takeover Market Crawl aimed at getting people to shop local this holiday season.

The crawl's first stop was the Kern County Vintage Flea Market on 21st Street, where shoppers browsed everything from vintage clothing to handmade goods.

For organizers, the mission went beyond sales.

"We wanna support local, we wanna boost the Bakersfield economy, and we also wanna be able to support vendors, artists, all the folks who are trying to make their own small businesses happen," Valley Made Market Co-Founder Britton Lee said.

One of the vendors was Izzy Sanchez, who turned a hobby of creating art with insects and other specimens into a small business. Sanchez says markets like this one have helped get the business off the ground.

"After being able to, especially with the Kern County Vintage Flea, I've been able to get my name out there. It's helped a lot," Sanchez said.

Angelica Recendez was visiting family from Los Angeles and says that shopping small means more than just making a purchase.

"A lot of people start really small and they could grow really big, so it's important to be part of their journey and support that," Recendez said.

The second stop was on 19th Street, where Valley Made Market partnered with the historic Woolworth's building to showcase local art and handmade goods.

Haley Corral, one of two independent artists, was selling prints and stickers while working to build an audience.

"Coming to events like this, it really just helps give us the amount of financial leverage or just emotional support for us to keep going," Corral said.

The third and final stop was on Chester Avenue, where the Wall St Market teamed up with Jerry's Pizza. Shopper Jaileen Flores, whose parents own a restaurant, says supporting small businesses is something she's been doing since childhood.

"We need to take it upon ourselves to support each other as a community," Flores said.

While Small Business Saturday happens just once a year, you can support local entrepreneurs every day.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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