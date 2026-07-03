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3 men arrested in Bakersfield illegal dispensary raids

Officers seized illegal marijuana, steroids, and more than 5,000 pounds of aerial fireworks from two East California Avenue businesses.
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3 men arrested in Bakersfield illegal dispensary raids
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three men are in jail after police raided two illegal drug dispensaries in Bakersfield on Thursday.

Officers targeted two side-by-side businesses on East California Avenue, located across the street from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Inside, investigators found illegal marijuana, steroids, and more than 5,000 pounds of illegal aerial fireworks. Police also confiscated nearly $9,000 in cash.

Richard Moran, 38, Frankee Apodaca, 22, and Phillip Padilla, 27, now face multiple drug charges.

The operation was a multi-agency effort involving Bakersfield Police narcotics detectives, DEA agents, CHP officers, Bakersfield Fire arson investigators, and others.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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