3 men arrested in Bakersfield illegal dispensary raids

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three men are in jail after police raided two illegal drug dispensaries in Bakersfield on Thursday.

Officers targeted two side-by-side businesses on East California Avenue, located across the street from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Inside, investigators found illegal marijuana, steroids, and more than 5,000 pounds of illegal aerial fireworks. Police also confiscated nearly $9,000 in cash.

Richard Moran, 38, Frankee Apodaca, 22, and Phillip Padilla, 27, now face multiple drug charges.

The operation was a multi-agency effort involving Bakersfield Police narcotics detectives, DEA agents, CHP officers, Bakersfield Fire arson investigators, and others.

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