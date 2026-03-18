Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

3 teens plead not guilty in deadly Beale Park shooting

Three 18-year-olds face murder, conspiracy and robbery charges after Mario Cortez Flores, 38, died two days after a late-night shooting at Beale Park.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
3 teens plead not guilty in deadly Beale Park shooting
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three 18-year-olds pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges stemming from a shooting at Beale Park over the weekend.

Brayden Mendez, Alexa Marmolejo and Joshua Holguin are each charged with murder, conspiracy and robbery.

The Coroner's Office said 38-year-old Mario Cortez Flores died in the hospital two days after being shot at the park late Friday night.

Mendez, Marmolejo and Holguin are set to return to court for preliminary hearings later this month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

03/18/2026

Sunny

95° / 62°

1%

Thursday

03/19/2026

Sunny

93° / 62°

2%

Friday

03/20/2026

Sunny

95° / 65°

3%

Saturday

03/21/2026

Partly Cloudy

90° / 61°

1%

Sunday

03/22/2026

Sunny

87° / 59°

3%

Monday

03/23/2026

Mostly Sunny

88° / 58°

2%

Tuesday

03/24/2026

Sunny

89° / 58°

1%

Wednesday

03/25/2026

Mostly Sunny

85° / 55°

0%