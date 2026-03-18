3 teens plead not guilty in deadly Beale Park shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three 18-year-olds pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges stemming from a shooting at Beale Park over the weekend.

Brayden Mendez, Alexa Marmolejo and Joshua Holguin are each charged with murder, conspiracy and robbery.

The Coroner's Office said 38-year-old Mario Cortez Flores died in the hospital two days after being shot at the park late Friday night.

Mendez, Marmolejo and Holguin are set to return to court for preliminary hearings later this month.

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