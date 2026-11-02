4 people die in separate Bakersfield crashes and shootings during deadly Halloween weekend span

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Four people died in four separate incidents across Bakersfield in a span of less than 22 hours over Halloween weekend, including two crashes and two shootings.

The first incident happened just before 2:45 a.m. Saturday on White Lane.

Bakersfield police said an officer was driving on White Lane, responding to a call for service, when a woman walked into the roadway and was hit by the patrol vehicle. Police said the woman was not in a crosswalk. She was pronounced dead less than 10 minutes later.

Just after 3:30 a.m. that same morning, Bakersfield police responded to reports of gunfire near a large party on South Half Moon Drive. They said they found a 16-year-old boy with major injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Police are still searching for the suspects connected to this incident.

As Halloween night arrived, just after 6:30, police said a driver hit four pedestrians on Harris Road and Marin Street. Two of them were children. Authorities said the four pedestrians were crossing the street in an unmarked crosswalk before the crash. All four were taken to the hospital, where a 12-year-old girl died from her injuries. Police said the other three victims are recovering, and their injuries don't appear to be life-threatening. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Kern County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery on Rosedale Highway. They said hundreds of people were fleeing a large gathering after three women were shot. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, while the others were taken to the hospital. Deputies said those women are expected to survive.

All four of these incidents are still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the first three incidents is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111. For information on the shooting on Rosedale Highway, you're asked to either call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110, or the Kern Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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