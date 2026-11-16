4th annual BC Rodeo draws about 240 collegiate athletes to Kern County Fairgrounds in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The fourth annual BC Rodeo brought hundreds of collegiate athletes to the Kern County Fairgrounds over the weekend.

From bull riding to barrel racing, steer wrestling and team roping, the Kern County Fairgrounds were filled with action over the weekend. Around 240 collegiate athletes from California and Nevada came to Bakersfield to show off their skills at the fourth annual BC Rodeo.

For some competitors, putting on a show is just as important as the competition itself.

"People are paying to be here, they're paying to watch us. I try to be a little extra, a little eccentric, you know, I'll wave to the crowd, I'll take my hat off sometimes," BC Rodeo team member Ian Lundy said.

State Sen. Shannon Grove made an appearance Saturday, riding into the arena on horseback while waving an American flag. Members of the Bakersfield College Chamber Singers helped kick off the action both days with a performance of the national anthem.

"The crowd interaction, hearing people cheer after we sing the national anthem and then just getting to go out there and be with them and watch it from the crowd perspective," BC Chamber Singers member Cayden Brown said.

The weekend also featured family entertainment, including mutton bustin' for kids, rodeo clowns and local vendors.

The event serves as the BC Rodeo team's biggest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds help support student scholarships, equipment, coaching and travel expenses.

The BC Rodeo first began in 2023 and has continued to grow. Last year, more than 4,800 spectators attended, and organizers say they were hoping to top 5,000 this year.

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