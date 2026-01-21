Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

4th Annual Phillip Campas BBQ Fundraiser sells out at Salty's

Community support for the Phillip Campas Legacy Project continues, honoring fallen officers through scholarships and youth programs
SOLD OUT!! The 4th annual Phillip Campas BBQ fundraiser at Salty's BBQ is a sellout this Friday, January 23rd. Phillip's dad, Jesse Campas, joined Mike Hart on 23ABC This Morning to talk about his son and the impact his life had on Kern County.
Phillip Campas Legacy Project BBQ Fundraiser
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 4th annual Phillip Campas BBQ fundraising event at Salty's Barbecue, located off White Lane, has sold out, according to Jesse Campas, Philip's father, who appeared on 23ABC Wednesday morning show to discuss the upcoming event.

The tri-tip dinner will feature chicken, chili beans, salad, and a roll. Jesse Campas said tri-tip was one of his son's favorite foods, and Philip had tried to learn how to cook it using his father's recipe.

"Support from the community has been pretty awesome," Jesse Campas said. "That's how we're helping ourselves get through all of this."

Jesse Campas spoke about the struggle of life since Philip's passing in a SWAT standoff in Wasco. He said the community's outpouring of support has been instrumental in helping the family cope with the loss.

The Phillip Campas Foundation held its first gala last year, which was also a full house. Jesse Campus said he was amazed to learn how much his son had touched people's lives.

"We didn't know that at the time," Campas said. "But when we talked to some of the students and some of the people who kind of knew him, it was pretty awesome that he touched everybody."

The foundation now provides scholarships and youth leadership programs in Philip's name.

"It's just amazing that other people think that how he was a leader, how he is a leader, affected them," Campas said. "It's an emotional ride, actually."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

01/21/2026

Partly Cloudy

58° / 47°

1%

Thursday

01/22/2026

AM Clouds/PM Sun

62° / 44°

24%

Friday

01/23/2026

Mostly Sunny

62° / 44°

18%

Saturday

01/24/2026

Partly Cloudy

57° / 41°

14%

Sunday

01/25/2026

Partly Cloudy

62° / 41°

3%

Monday

01/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

62° / 40°

2%

Tuesday

01/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

62° / 44°

2%

Wednesday

01/28/2026

Mostly Cloudy

62° / 43°

1%