4th Annual Phillip Campas BBQ Fundraiser sells out at Salty's

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 4th annual Phillip Campas BBQ fundraising event at Salty's Barbecue, located off White Lane, has sold out, according to Jesse Campas, Philip's father, who appeared on 23ABC Wednesday morning show to discuss the upcoming event.

The tri-tip dinner will feature chicken, chili beans, salad, and a roll. Jesse Campas said tri-tip was one of his son's favorite foods, and Philip had tried to learn how to cook it using his father's recipe.

"Support from the community has been pretty awesome," Jesse Campas said. "That's how we're helping ourselves get through all of this."

Jesse Campas spoke about the struggle of life since Philip's passing in a SWAT standoff in Wasco. He said the community's outpouring of support has been instrumental in helping the family cope with the loss.

The Phillip Campas Foundation held its first gala last year, which was also a full house. Jesse Campus said he was amazed to learn how much his son had touched people's lives.

"We didn't know that at the time," Campas said. "But when we talked to some of the students and some of the people who kind of knew him, it was pretty awesome that he touched everybody."

The foundation now provides scholarships and youth leadership programs in Philip's name.

"It's just amazing that other people think that how he was a leader, how he is a leader, affected them," Campas said. "It's an emotional ride, actually."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

