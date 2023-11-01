50 years of "birding" in Kern. What is it?

The Kern County Audubon Society is celebrating 50 years of bird watching around the county.

In this video, 23ABC's Ava Kershner goes on a "birding" field trip with the group to see what she can find.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hart Park is one of the best bird watching locations in Kern County, according to the local Audubon Society.

Who despite just celebrating fifty years, are still making new human friends and feathered ones.

“We have a raptor sitting on the corner of the solar panels second from the front here,” said Karen Evans, a member of the Kern Audubon Society.

It all starts with a pair of binoculars.

“They are so fun to watch. Look at these guys!” said Evans.

And a little enthusiasm.

“We will try to go before we go just like when your kids are going to Disneyland right?” said Evans.

Karen Evans is a member of the Kern County Audubon Society, a dedicated group of bird watchers, or as they call themselves “birders.”

I got to go out with them on one of their field trips to learn from the birders, like Roger Coley, who has been bird watching for over forty years.

“Obviously the most unique bird we've seen in Kern County, it landed in our yard, it was a Pin Tailed Whydah,” said Roger Coley.

The society has around 80 active members, with many saying the best birdwatching locations are not too far away.

“You can go to Costa Rica for two weeks or you can drive your car to Hart Park,” chimed in one of the members.

“When you go to Ridgecrest it’s totally different than the San Joaquin Valley,” another chimed in.

The Kern Audubon Society was founded in Bakersfield in 1973, and celebrated its fifty year anniversary last month.

“We had a cake and we also had some members who had been in since the very beginning,” said Evans.

The members tell me that the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on in person field trips. However in the long run, it actually increased the number of birders.

Like Evans says, it's as easy as starting in your own backyard.

“Yeah, start with the birds right in your area, sit in your backyard at 7:30-8 o'clock in the morning with your binoculars,” said Evans.

For more information on joining, head to the Kern Audubon Society Website.



