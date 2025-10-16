6-year-old dies in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police are investigating the death of a 6-year-old child in southwest Bakersfield.

Officers were called to a home at Pine Brook Apartments on Belle Terrace at just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning for a medical emergency.

The child was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators say there were no signs of trauma and the case remains under investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

