7th Sharing the Hope Community Wellness Virtual Health Fair offers free medical screenings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The CSF Medical Nonprofit Foundation is hosting its 7th annual Sharing the Hope Community Wellness Virtual Health Fair, with registration open through the end of this week. The virtual format allows participants to access free medical screenings and services at their convenience.

Claudia Ramirez from the CSF Medical Nonprofit Foundation explained that the organization was established in 2013 when director Karla Terrazas, with Cirugía Sin Fronteras, recognized a community need for accessible healthcare services.

"A lot of times, people don't have access to prevention, early detection, and the ability to afford surgeries, even with additional programs, it becomes tremendously high cost," Ramirez said. "CSF Foundation is here to help with those other needs."

The virtual format has proven more practical for community members compared to the traditional in-person events held in parks, which typically drew about 1,500 attendees and featured over 80 participating booths.

"They can register at any given time during the registration time, which means you don't have to set a day on your busy calendar to go to a park," Ramirez said. "You can register at any moment from your phone, your computer. You can register your mom, your aunt, and anyone who needs it."

The foundation schedules appointments at imaging centers, laboratories, or with doctors based on individual needs. This approach has improved follow-up care and built stronger relationships with participants.

"If someone has a breast problem and we detect something, we're able to complete all the processes, and we're able to make sure they go to the doctor," Ramirez said. "Because we're having interactions one on one, we build a relationship with them, and they build that trust with us, and that's the most valuable thing."

The virtual health fairs typically serve about 700 individuals annually. The foundation targets medically uninsured community members who may not qualify for other services and need screenings such as mammograms or abdominal ultrasounds.

The screening process begins with detecting abnormalities, followed by diagnostic ultrasounds reviewed by doctors. If treatment is needed, participants are directed to appropriate programs for care.

Registration for the 7th Sharing the Hope Community Wellness Virtual Health Fair must be completed by the end of this week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

