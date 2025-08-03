Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

8-year-old girl found dead in hotel bathtub, two arrested on murder charges

Police discovered the abandoned child with substantial trauma after forcing entry into locked bathroom; suspects Ray Mata Jr. and Graciela Bustamonte now in custody
Crime Scene
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police discovered the body of an 8-year-old girl in a hotel bathtub after responding to a possible medical emergency at the La Quinta Inn on Riverside Drive.

Officers were called to the hotel at 5:37 p.m. on August 2 for reports that a child might be unconscious and not breathing. When they arrived, they received no response and found the bathroom door locked, forcing them to break in.

Inside, they discovered the deceased child who had been abandoned and showed signs of substantial trauma to her body.

The investigation led to the identification and arrest of Ray Mata Jr., 31, of Bakersfield and Graciela Bustamonte, 27, of Delano as suspects in the case.

Both suspects have been booked into Kern County Jail on charges of murder, torture and multiple counts of child abuse.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.

Support services are available for child abuse victims at the Open Door Network, which can be reached at 322-9199.

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, call the Kern County Child Abuse Hotline at 631-6011 or 1-800-540-4000.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Sunday

08/03/2025

Mostly Clear

-° / 69°

0%

Monday

08/04/2025

Partly Cloudy

94° / 67°

0%

Tuesday

08/05/2025

Clear

96° / 69°

0%

Wednesday

08/06/2025

Clear

101° / 72°

0%

Thursday

08/07/2025

Clear

103° / 73°

0%

Friday

08/08/2025

Clear

104° / 75°

0%

Saturday

08/09/2025

Clear

104° / 75°

0%

Sunday

08/10/2025

Clear

104° / 75°

0%