Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

83-year-old man arrested in deadly shooting of 85-year-old woman in Bakersfield

Michael Wildrick, 83, taken into custody after woman was found dead from gunshots on Tulane Park Place Thursday morning
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
83-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Elderly Woman in Bakersfield
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police have arrested an 83-year-old man in connection with the deadly shooting of an 85-year-old woman Thursday morning.

Michael Wildrick was taken into custody following the incident in the 12000 block of Tulane Park Place, near Stockdale Highway and Buena Vista Road.

Bakersfield Police Department officials said officers responded to a call for service with unknown circumstances just before 10 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found the 85-year-old woman dead from a shooting.

Wildrick will be booked on murder charges once he is medically cleared, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

09/11/2025

Clear

-° / 63°

3%

Friday

09/12/2025

Clear

87° / 65°

2%

Saturday

09/13/2025

Clear

92° / 65°

1%

Sunday

09/14/2025

Clear

93° / 67°

1%

Monday

09/15/2025

Clear

96° / 70°

0%

Tuesday

09/16/2025

Clear

100° / 72°

0%

Wednesday

09/17/2025

Clear

99° / 73°

4%

Thursday

09/18/2025

Mostly Clear

97° / 74°

0%