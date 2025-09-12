83-year-old man arrested in deadly shooting of 85-year-old woman in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police have arrested an 83-year-old man in connection with the deadly shooting of an 85-year-old woman Thursday morning.

Michael Wildrick was taken into custody following the incident in the 12000 block of Tulane Park Place, near Stockdale Highway and Buena Vista Road.

Bakersfield Police Department officials said officers responded to a call for service with unknown circumstances just before 10 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found the 85-year-old woman dead from a shooting.

Wildrick will be booked on murder charges once he is medically cleared, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

