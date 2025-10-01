Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
85°C Bakery announces new Bakersfield location at The Marketplace on Ming Avenue

Popular Taiwanese bakery-cafe chain known for breads, pastries and sea salt coffee expands to Central Valley
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — You may soon have a new food option in your neighborhood as 85°C Bakery prepares to open its first Bakersfield location.

The Taiwanese bakery-cafe chain, known for its breads, pastries, and sea salt coffee, is coming to The Marketplace on Ming Avenue in Bakersfield. Coming soon signs are already up at the location, but an official opening date has not been announced.

85°C Bakery currently operates locations throughout California, including Corona, Irvine, Stockton, and Alhambra. The chain specializes in Taiwanese-style baked goods and beverages.

The new Bakersfield location will mark the bakery's expansion into the Central Valley market.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

