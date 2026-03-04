Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8th grader Amrita Singh wins 2026 Kern County Regional Spelling Bee Championship

Amrita Singh of Saint John's Lutheran School correctly spelled "chorten" to claim the championship and earn a spot at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An 8th grader from Saint John's Lutheran School has won the 2026 Kern County Regional Spelling Bee Championship.

Amrita Singh won the championship Monday night by correctly spelling the word "chorten."

Our morning weather anchor, Grace LaVerriere, was there to host the event.

Singh will now advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, held May 24 through May 29 in Washington, D.C.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

