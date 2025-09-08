988 Day: shining a light on a three-digit number that saves lives nationwide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One phone call. One chat. One text.

988 is more than a three-digit number; it’s a lifeline for those who need support.

“In a span of a year, we could get up to 25,000 calls and 7,000 chats and texts,” said Javon Kemp, a Behavioral Health Unit Supervisor with Kern BHRS.

For the past three years, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has dialed in to saving lives, making this resource easier for the community to access.

“Monday is where we commemorate 988 Day, which was implemented in July of 2022, which is a three digit number, easy to remember for individuals who are in the midst of an emotional or mental health crisis, we’re able to support them with our trained crisis counselors who are local, but also ready to take those calls, those chats, and those texts as well,” said Kemp.

Just in July 2025, 988 received 43,905 calls in California alone. But since its launch in 2022, it has received 17,785,050 calls, texts, and chats nationwide.

“It doesn’t just have to be a suicidal crisis, but it can be mental health,” said Kemp. “Let’s say they want to get connected to treatment. We’re also able to connect them to treatment as well. So whatever the need is, if there is a question about what we provide or they just need support, we’re there to help them in the moment.”

Kemp says crisis counselors in Kern County go through 200 hours of training to provide 24/7 necessary support for the community.

23ABC Neighborhood Reporter Avery Elowitt asked Kemp, “What is one common misconception or just something you wish more people knew about 988?”

Kemp responded, “That reaching out for help is not a sign of weakness.”

In an effort to tackle this stigma and raise awareness, 988 Day takes to social media.

“You can share posts on social media with the hashtag #988Day and tag @KernBHRS on Instagram,” said Tyler Frost, a marketing and promotions associate at Kern BHRS. “We also encourage you to wear purple or teal for Suicide Prevention Awareness month.”

Kemp adds, “The goal is to just remind the community that we are here to support individuals who need the support of 988.”

If you are experiencing a crisis or need emotional support, you can call or text 988, or chat through the 988 website.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

