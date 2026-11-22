BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A long line of people wrapped around Praise Center of Bakersfield on Sunday morning, all waiting for a helping hand ahead of Thanksgiving.

From hot meals and coffee to clothing, shoes, jackets and bags filled with everyday essentials, the church gave back to its community. But the tradition started long before the church was involved.

For attendees like Michael, the gathering meant a great deal to the neighborhood.

"This is amazing that people put something, put something like this on for the community," Michael said.

The effort traces back to 1996, when it began as a small way to help families put food on their tables. It has since grown into a 30-year tradition.

"When we first started, we started on the side of our house with boxes, with food boxes. We did everything from A to Z for the people in need," Anita Shaw said.

For Pastor Ryan Shaw Sr., the mission is personal.

"We were raised by two single mothers and we saw them struggle at times and my mother always gave back, and her mother always gave back. So we just wanted to do this for the people, for the community," Shaw said.

Thirty years later, the need for help continues. With families feeling the pressure of higher everyday costs, the Shaws say this tradition is more important than ever.

For people like Antoine Alexander, it's about more than just receiving a meal.

"It's a blessing that everybody gets to come out here and get what they need for their families. It's a nice time to interact with people you haven't seen for a while," Alexander said.

Aside from the giveaway, volunteers also offered prayers and words of encouragement to those in attendance. Anita Shaw says seeing the community gather is what makes it all worthwhile.

"That's what's so awesome about our city is that everybody just comes together and makes it happen. And at this point in time, this is what we need to be doing, not just on Thanksgiving, but all the time," Shaw said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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