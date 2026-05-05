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A longtime restaurant chain is returning to Oildale with a new drive-thru location

The Golden Ox expects to open on North Chester Avenue by early June, taking over a former Del Taco building.
The Golden Ox returns to Oildale with new drive-thru
23ABC
The Golden Ox returns to Oildale with new drive-thru
The Golden Ox returns to Oildale with new drive-thru
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OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — The Golden Ox expects to open on North Chester Avenue by early June, taking over a former Del Taco building.

The new drive-thru will serve comfort food, including chicken fried steak and spaghetti.

The owners say the North Chester Avenue spot is too small for their full menu. They are now looking for another location in Bakersfield to open a full-sized diner.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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