A longtime restaurant chain is returning to Oildale with a new drive-thru location

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — The Golden Ox expects to open on North Chester Avenue by early June, taking over a former Del Taco building.

The new drive-thru will serve comfort food, including chicken fried steak and spaghetti.

The owners say the North Chester Avenue spot is too small for their full menu. They are now looking for another location in Bakersfield to open a full-sized diner.

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