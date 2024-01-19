A PAW-SITIVE IMPACT: Fundraising for animal therapy

Prev Next

Posted at 8:16 AM, Jan 19, 2024

Redemption Ranch is holding a fundraiser to help animals become therapy certified.

The Flapjack Fundraiser is Saturday, Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. at Applebees on Ming Ave. Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

