A PAW-SITIVE IMPACT: Fundraising for animal therapy
Posted at 8:16 AM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 11:16:50-05
- Redemption Ranch is holding a fundraiser to help animals become therapy certified.
- The Flapjack Fundraiser is Saturday, Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. at Applebees on Ming Ave.
