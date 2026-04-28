Adventist Health Bakersfield will offer free childhood immunizations at mobile clinics throughout May

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Adventist Health Bakersfield is offering free childhood immunizations at mobile clinics throughout May.

The free clinics are available to children under age 18 who are uninsured, enrolled in Medi-Cal, or are of American Indian or Native Alaskan descent. A Medi-Cal card is required for those enrolled in the program.

No appointments are necessary for children ages 5 or younger. Immunization cards are required for all visits.

Mobile clinics will close for lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., except for the third Wednesday of the month when clinics will close between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The immunization clinics will be held at the following locations and dates:



Monday, May 4: Food Maxx, 4400 Ming Ave., Bakersfield, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Food Maxx, 4400 Ming Ave., Bakersfield, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 6: Albertson’s, 1520 Brundage Ln., Bakersfield, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Albertson’s, 1520 Brundage Ln., Bakersfield, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12: Greenfield Family Resource Center, 5400 Monitor St., Bakersfield, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Greenfield Family Resource Center, 5400 Monitor St., Bakersfield, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13: Kern County Dept. of Human Services, 100 E. California Ave., Bakersfield, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kern County Dept. of Human Services, 100 E. California Ave., Bakersfield, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14: Walmart, 2601 Fashion Plaza, Bakersfield, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart, 2601 Fashion Plaza, Bakersfield, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 18: Walmart Supercenter, 5075 Gosford Rd., Bakersfield, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter, 5075 Gosford Rd., Bakersfield, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 19: Walmart, 401 Central Ave., Wasco, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart, 401 Central Ave., Wasco, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20: Adventist Health Bakersfield, 2800 Chester Ave., Bakersfield, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Adventist Health Bakersfield, 2800 Chester Ave., Bakersfield, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 27: New Life Church, 4201 Stine Rd., Bakersfield, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, call the Children's Mobile Immunizations Program at (661) 869-6740.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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