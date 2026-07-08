Adventist Health lays off more than 130 employees across Central Valley, including in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than 20 workers across four Kern County Adventist Health locations lost their jobs effective July 2.

15 of those layoffs were at Adventist Health Bakersfield on Chester Avenue. Three employees were laid off in Delano, three in Tehachapi, and one at Adventist Health Specialty Bakersfield on Sillect Avenue.

In a statement, Adventist Health said the cuts are tied to a restructuring effort involving its quality, infection prevention, and risk departments.

The healthcare provider said it is actively working to place affected employees into new positions within the organization.

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