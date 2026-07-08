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Adventist Health lays off more than 130 employees across Central Valley, including in Kern

More than 130 Adventist Health employees across the Central Valley have been laid off, with Kern County seeing the largest impact from cuts tied to a company restructuring effort.
Adventist Health laid off 130+ Central Valley employees. Kern County saw the biggest impact, with 22 jobs cut at four locations effective July 2.
Adventist Health lays off 130+ in Central Valley restructure
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than 20 workers across four Kern County Adventist Health locations lost their jobs effective July 2.

15 of those layoffs were at Adventist Health Bakersfield on Chester Avenue. Three employees were laid off in Delano, three in Tehachapi, and one at Adventist Health Specialty Bakersfield on Sillect Avenue.

In a statement, Adventist Health said the cuts are tied to a restructuring effort involving its quality, infection prevention, and risk departments.

The healthcare provider said it is actively working to place affected employees into new positions within the organization.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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