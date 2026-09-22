AIS Cancer Center at Adventist Health hosts 13th annual VIPink garden tea party event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The AIS Cancer Center at Adventist Health is preparing for its 13th annual VIPink event, a free community celebration honoring breast cancer survivors, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center on Chester Avenue in Bakersfield.

This year's theme is a garden tea party, inviting attendees to dress up, enjoy refreshments, and celebrate those who have battled breast cancer.

One of the highlights of the evening is a survivor fashion show — and the models are not professionals. They are breast cancer patients.

"And so that's one of our favorite things is calling them to offer them a place in the fashion show and then seeing them get all dressed up and wearing new clothes and strutting their stuff on the runway. We love that part," Jacqui Engstrand said.

VIPink also serves as an opportunity to remind the community that breast cancer is not something anyone has to face alone. The event brings together survivors, family members, friends, caregivers, and health professionals, while also sharing information about breast cancer and the importance of screening.

"So and if patients, if people get their mammograms yearly, we can catch it sooner, and it's far easier to treat the earlier we catch it," Engstrand said.

In addition to the fashion show, guests can enjoy boutique shopping, hors d'oeuvres, and tea beverages from local vendors. Complimentary valet service will be available to all attendees.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit AdventistHealthKernCounty.org/VIPink.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

