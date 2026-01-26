Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Alan Booth DUI trial continues Tuesday

Defense argues no witnesses saw Booth drinking during four-hour dealership visit
Alan Booth DUI Trial Continues This Week
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The misdemeanor DUI trial against Alan Booth will continue Tuesday after the district attorney rested its case Friday.

Prosecutors showed jurors pictures of a vodka bottle found in a bag that Booth was holding when officers arrived at Jim Burke Ford. The arrest at the dealership came five months after his arrest for DUI at the 2023 Christmas parade.

Booth's attorney argued that no one witnessed him drinking during his four hours at the dealership. Employees testified that he didn't smell like alcohol.

The defense will call its witnesses beginning Tuesday. The trial is expected to wrap up this week.

