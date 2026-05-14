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All are welcome to celebrate International Family Day at Jastro Park

Community gathering invites residents of all backgrounds to enjoy cultural performances, food, and activities in a celebration of togetherness.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
All are welcome to celebrate International Family Day at Jastro Park
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A first-of-its-kind event, International Family Day, is set for Sunday, May 24, at Jastro Park in Bakersfield, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Organizers say the free, family-focused celebration will feature live music, games for kids, raffles, and plenty of activities.

It’s hosted by Power Moves 365, a local nonprofit dedicated to community, family, and wellness.

‘People don’t have family reunions anymore,’ said coordinator Vanessa Vickers. ‘Why not have a community family reunion?’

The goal is to bring families from all backgrounds together — to celebrate diversity, share traditions, and learn from one another.

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