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Alleged DUI driver dies after crash with KCSO transport vehicle

Bernice Bravo Manzo, 36, died in the hospital three days after the June 11 crash on 24th Street and Chester Avenue.
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Alleged DUI driver dies in crash with KCSO transport vehicle
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bernice Bravo Manzo, 36, has died following a crash earlier this month involving a Kern County Sheriff's Office transport vehicle, according to the coroner's office.

Manzo died in the hospital from her injuries three days after the incident.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on June 11 at 24th Street and Chester Avenue. Manzo was allegedly driving under the influence when she crashed into a transport vehicle carrying 3 recently released inmates.

The driver of the transport vehicle and the inmates were injured. Their current conditions are not known.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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