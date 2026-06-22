Alleged DUI driver dies after crash with KCSO transport vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bernice Bravo Manzo, 36, has died following a crash earlier this month involving a Kern County Sheriff's Office transport vehicle, according to the coroner's office.

Manzo died in the hospital from her injuries three days after the incident.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on June 11 at 24th Street and Chester Avenue. Manzo was allegedly driving under the influence when she crashed into a transport vehicle carrying 3 recently released inmates.

The driver of the transport vehicle and the inmates were injured. Their current conditions are not known.

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