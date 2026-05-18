Amy Travis named new president and CEO of Kern Community Foundation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Amy Travis has been named the new president and CEO of the Kern Community Foundation, a philanthropic organization that manages more than $50 million in assets.

Travis brings years of local nonprofit experience to the role. She previously led First Five Kern and CASA of Kern County.

The Kern Community Foundation connects donors with local causes.

Travis officially takes over her new position on June 8.

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