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Amy Travis named new president and CEO of Kern Community Foundation

Travis previously led First Five Kern and CASA of Kern County. She takes over June 8 at the foundation, which manages more than $50 million in assets.
Amy Travis
Kern Community Foundation
Amy Travis has been hired as the new president and CEO of the Kern Community Foundation
Amy Travis
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Amy Travis has been named the new president and CEO of the Kern Community Foundation, a philanthropic organization that manages more than $50 million in assets.

Travis brings years of local nonprofit experience to the role. She previously led First Five Kern and CASA of Kern County.

The Kern Community Foundation connects donors with local causes.

Travis officially takes over her new position on June 8.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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