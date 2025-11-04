Anonymous tip warned Cal State about coach's alleged trafficking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cal State Bakersfield received an anonymous email warning that men's assistant basketball coach Kevin Mays was allegedly involved in pimping and pandering, according to a newly-released police report.

The email was sent to the head coach of the men's basketball team on Aug. 29, when Rod Barnes held that position, the report states.

"You have a staff member by the name of Kevin Mays who is participating in criminal activity (pimping and pandering)," the email reads in part.

"He is trafficking a girl by the name of [redacted]. This is a warning for you. Fix it or the whole staff will fall, as he is under your staff and you will be held accountable."

The police report also reveals that Mays allegedly took out a rental car for a woman he was pimping and paid for it using the university's credit card.

Mays was arrested in September and remains in custody on numerous counts of pimping, pandering and possession of child pornography.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

