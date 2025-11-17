Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Antibiotic Awareness Week: Educating the public about proper use

Dr. Jeff Joliff, Pharmacy Director at Kern Medical, joined 23ABC's Morning News to discuss the importance of appropriate antibiotic and antifungal use
Dr. Jeff Joliff, Pharmacy Director at Kern Medical, stopped by the AM show to talk with Mike Hart about the proper use of antibiotics and how improper use can be dangerous.
Antibiotic Awareness Week
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — November 18-24 is Antibiotic Awareness Week (AAW), a global campaign that aims to raise awareness about the responsible use of antibiotics and the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance.
Dr. Jeff Joliff, the pharmacy director at Kern Medical, joined Mike Hart on the AM show to talk about the proper use of antibiotics and antifungal use. This is as we enter the cold and flu season.
Also, the overuse of prescriptions, especially ones that have expired.

