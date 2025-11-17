Antibiotic Awareness Week: Educating the public about proper use

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — November 18-24 is Antibiotic Awareness Week (AAW), a global campaign that aims to raise awareness about the responsible use of antibiotics and the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance.

Dr. Jeff Joliff, the pharmacy director at Kern Medical, joined Mike Hart on the AM show to talk about the proper use of antibiotics and antifungal use. This is as we enter the cold and flu season.

Also, the overuse of prescriptions, especially ones that have expired.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

