Art museum expands to Sunday schedule

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Starting this Sunday, the Bakersfield Museum of Art is expanding its hours to better serve the community.

Beginning February 2, the museum will be open on Sundays for the first time. The new schedule runs Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Museum leaders say the change comes after community feedback showed limited weekday hours made it hard for families and working adults to visit.

Executive Director Gilbert Vicario says Sunday hours allow more people to experience the arts and give the museum flexibility for weekend events.

The downtown Bakersfield museum has served the region for 70 years.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

