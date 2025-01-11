Arts Council of Kern board member resigns after reposting racial comment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A board member of the Arts Council of Kern resigned from his post after reposting a racially charged post, said Arts Council Anthony Goss. According to Goss, board member Lawton Darren Powers admitted to reposting the offensive comments. The posting reads, "DEI Mayor Karen Bass of LA has been at Foreign Presidential Inauguration in Africa! WTF was she doing there? Her Fat Black A-- needs to be in California!"

In a statement to KERO, Goss wrote, "The individual has since stepped down from their board seat, we want to make clear that the comment does not reflect the values or principles of the Arts Council of Kern."

KERO reached out to Lawton for a comment but we have not received a response.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

