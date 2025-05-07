Assemblywoman Bains questions absence of sexual assault charges against Scrivner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A California state lawmaker is asking the state's Department of Justice to explain why sexual assault charges weren't filed against former Kern County Supervisor Zachary Scrivner despite allegations of inappropriate touching of a child.

Dr. Jasmeet Bains, a Democratic state representative from Delano, sent a letter to the California Attorney General and Department of Justice seeking clarity on the charges filed against Scrivner.

While Scrivner has been charged with willful cruelty to a child and weapons charges, Bains noted there is "considerable confusion" over the absence of any sexual assault charges, despite allegations that Scrivner "consumed mind and/or mood-altering drugs...got into bed with and subsequently touched inappropriately" a child.

"We need to understand the evidence that led the DOJ to these conclusions, and why the available evidence was deemed insufficient to bring child sexual abuse charges. The public deserves to know the full details of this case," Bains said.

Bains' letter also raises questions about whether Scrivner's alleged drug use factored into the decision not to pursue sexual abuse charges, and whether the charges would have been different if he had not consumed mind-altering substances.

The letter comes as a pre-trial hearing in the case has been delayed until July, limiting the public's opportunity to understand the details. The California Department of Justice has not yet responded to Bains' request for clarification.

The letter reads in full:

May 7, 2025

Attorney General Rob Bonta

California Department of Justice

1300 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95819

RE: Investigation and Charges Filed Against Zachary Scrivner- Kern County

Attorney General Bonta,

I write to express deep community concern and request clarification regarding the charges filed against former Kern County Supervisor Zachary Scrivner. The Department of Justice (DOJ) appropriately took over this case to avoid the potential of a conflict of interest as Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer is related to Mr. Scrivner. While the DOJ has charged Mr. Scrivner with willful cruelty to a child and weapons charges, there is considerable confusion regarding the absence of any sexual assault charges. Public concern has grown as the DOJ’s complaint asserts there is evidence to substantiate that Mr. Scrivner took mind altering substances, got into bed with a minor, and touched the minor inappropriately.

Therefore, I respectfully request the following information:

1. Please explain the evidence that led the DOJ to the conclusion that Mr. Scrviner “consumed mind and/or mood altering drugs…got into bed with and subsequently touched inappropriately” a child.

2. Why was this evidence deemed insufficient to bring child sexual abuse charges?

3. If Mr. Scrivner had committed the same actions identified in the complaint without having consumed mind or mood altering drugs, would the available evidence have been sufficient to bring child sexual abuse charges?

4. Did the consumption of mind and/or mood altering drugs factor into DOJ’s determination not to bring child sexual abuse charges?

The public deserves a clear and transparent explanation of the decisions made in

this case. Addressing these concerns is crucial for maintaining public trust in the

justice system.

Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jasmeet Bains

35th Assembly District

—————

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.