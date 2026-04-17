Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Authorities identify the suspect killed in a deadly KCSO deputy shooting on Highway 58 after a pursuit

Giovanni Montoya Guzman, 41, died at the scene after his vehicle crashed and flipped over during a pursuit with KCSO deputies.
OIS on Highway 58
KNN
OIS on Highway 58
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities have identified the suspect shot and killed by Kern County Sheriff Office deputies on Highway 58 last week.

KCSO said deputies pursued 41-year-old Giovanni Montoya Guzman on Friday, April 10, following a reported shooting on South Pepper Drive near Edison Highway.

The pursuit continued onto Highway 58, where Guzman's vehicle crashed and flipped over in the eastbound lanes near Weedpatch Highway.

KCSO patrol cars and SWAT team units surrounded the vehicle. Deputies shot Guzman, who died at the scene.

The crash and subsequent shooting closed Highway 58 for several hours.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

04/17/2026

Mostly Clear

-° / 49°

0%

Saturday

04/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

87° / 59°

0%

Sunday

04/19/2026

Partly Cloudy

89° / 53°

0%

Monday

04/20/2026

Mostly Clear

87° / 55°

3%

Tuesday

04/21/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 51°

24%

Wednesday

04/22/2026

Partly Cloudy

70° / 49°

5%

Thursday

04/23/2026

Mostly Clear

74° / 51°

3%

Friday

04/24/2026

Partly Cloudy

79° / 52°

5%