Authorities identify the suspect killed in a deadly KCSO deputy shooting on Highway 58 after a pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities have identified the suspect shot and killed by Kern County Sheriff Office deputies on Highway 58 last week.

KCSO said deputies pursued 41-year-old Giovanni Montoya Guzman on Friday, April 10, following a reported shooting on South Pepper Drive near Edison Highway.

The pursuit continued onto Highway 58, where Guzman's vehicle crashed and flipped over in the eastbound lanes near Weedpatch Highway.

KCSO patrol cars and SWAT team units surrounded the vehicle. Deputies shot Guzman, who died at the scene.

The crash and subsequent shooting closed Highway 58 for several hours.

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