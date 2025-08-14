Back-to-school mental health: resources for students and parents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Davon Kennedy is a youth advocate who says school can take a toll on a student's mental health.

He said, “There’s social media, there’s classes, I mean that transition is very big. You’re going from middle school to a whole ball game of chaos.”

Kennedy says he has experienced this firsthand.

“I had a mental health breakdown myself my senior year because it was just very overwhelming,” said Kennedy. “But I just wish I had somebody there to ask me, ‘Hey, are you okay? What can we do to help you?’ or ‘What’s going on?’”

According to the CDC Youth Risk Behavior Survey, in 2023, 4 in 10 high school students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness; 2 in 10 students seriously considered attempting suicide, with almost 1 in 10 having attempted suicide.

“It can bring a myriad of emotions such as anxiety, fear, and stress. And so there is an uptick in those kinds of emotions when back-to-school comes around,” said Brad Plymire, a Behavioral Health Unit Supervisor.

He adds that there can be some signs for parents to look out for, such as changes in mood, behavior, and isolation.

Kennedy says it can be hard for students to reach out.

“A lot of times, it goes unnoticed because kids don’t ask for help, they don’t speak about it because they fear judgment,” said Kennedy. “They fear that if they speak up about their mental health and how they feel, nobody’s going to listen to them. They’re just going to call them crazy, they’re gonna push them aside.”

Plymire emphasizes the importance of creating a safe, non-judgmental space to have these conversations.

“A lot of times parents pull away; they can sometimes feel uncomfortable, but just leaning in and providing a safe space for the child or adolescent can share how they’re feeling so that they feel free to talk about it,” said Plymire.

The Kern High School District has counselors, social workers, psychologists, intervention specialists, and mental health clinicians at their schools, offering counseling, crisis help, and academic support.

Another resource is CalHope, which has a 24/7 warm line that offers free, confidential emotional support to Californians.

Kennedy says he wants struggling youth to know, “You’re not weak. You are going through a very, very big transition in your life. Whether it’s through high school, whether it’s just you naturally going through the teenage years, find help. Find those people out there that will help you.”

For confidential emotional support, you can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 9-8-8.

Additional resources include:

