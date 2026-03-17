Bakersfield approves six new red-light cameras at high-crash intersections

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield is expanding its red-light camera program, adding six new cameras at intersections with the highest rates of dangerous broadside crashes. The cameras are expected to go live by late summer 2026.

Bakersfield currently has 10 active red-light cameras. The city plans to add 6 more before the end of summer at the following intersections:



Ming Ave. & Gosford Rd.

White Lane & Stine Rd.

White Lane & Gosford Rd.

Ming Ave. & New Stine Rd.

Panama Ln. & Stine Rd.

Panama Ln. & Ashe Rd.



Bakersfield Police Lieutenant Joseph Galland, who serves as Traffic Commander, helped identify the new locations by analyzing crash data and traffic patterns.

"The most prevalent collision when someone runs the red light is broadside. Humans are designed to take impacts from the front and not designed to take impacts from the side. For the person who gets broadsided, it can be very dangerous, resulting in higher injuries and deaths," Galland said.

Galland said the selection process was data-driven.

"I was tasked with reducing injury collisions and fatalities. I took data from Verra Mobility on the number of violations in a 24-hour period and traffic volume. I dug into the actual types of collisions that were occurring at these intersections," Galland said.

The expansion comes after Governor Newsom signed SB 720 in October 2025, which authorizes cities and counties to establish upgraded automated red-light camera programs as civil, rather than criminal, offenses. The law reduces fines to roughly $100 for first offenses and focuses on drivers' license plates instead of faces. Repeated offenders can face fines up to $500.

Galland said the cameras have already proven effective.

"We can't be everywhere at once, and we have significant draws in our times; they are efficient from that point. We know that they work because we have seen a decrease in fatalities," Galland said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

