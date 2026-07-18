Bakersfield attorney accused of taking clients' money, shutting down office, abandoning cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield family law attorney Francis Lutie Thompson is facing mounting complaints from clients who claim he took their money, shut down his office, and abandoned their cases.

Lindsay Torres, a single mother in the middle of a divorce case, says she found files scattered across the floor instead of her attorney's office when she visited Thompson Law Firm.

"These files that were on the floor and in disarray in the office were all updated files of current clients," Torres said.

Torres says she decided to go to the office after Thompson stopped responding to her calls and messages two weeks ago. When asked Torres how much money she invested into this law firm...

"I have paid the retainer in February and I've made my five hundred dollar payments every month since so I would say about four thousand dollars," Torres said.

She says she is now left wondering what will happen to her case — and her money.

Ashley Pilja says she also hired Thompson Law Firm to handle legal matters, paying the firm nearly $12,000.

"I counted on him and gave him twelve thousand dollars of my money you know and like...when you.. you have one job to represent me," Pilja said.

The Thompson Law Firm website says the practice handles family law, criminal defense, probate, and estate planning.

"I never hired anybody before and when I hired him I had good hope good faith and he failed me," Pilja said.

Pilja says after repeated attempts to contact the firm went unanswered, she filed a complaint with the State Bar of California. According to documents she shared with 23ABC, the State Bar confirmed her complaint has been assigned to an investigator and legal advisor.

Thompson was reached by phone about the allegations. He declined an on-camera interview, but confirmed he is closing his office at the end of July. Thompson says he is returning calls, has not abandoned any clients, and plans to respond to all clients by email. He denies any wrongdoing.

Torres says she has connected with other Thompson clients on social media who are also questioning what will happen to their cases.

"You guys should really take a look at those reviews and take them serious because people are paying thousands of dollars for these attorneys," Torres said.

Legal experts say before hiring any attorney, clients should check with the State Bar Association for any disciplinary issues.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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