Bakersfield Black Dollar Initiative works to magnify Black business owners

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — For years, the Bakersfield Black Dollar Initiative has been working to magnify the voices and presence of Black business owners in Bakersfield and beyond.

Per the last census, the population of Black members of Kern County sat at just over 6%, and according to the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce, about 8% of business owners in Bakersfield are Black.

James Somerville, owner of Trendsetters Barber and Beauty Salon, joined the non-profit's directory in 2020 and noted that the non-profit's visibility and support are appreciated.

"They give people hope and, you know, let them know that it is somewhat behind them and helping them and trying to see them do better and strive to have more and be economically sound and just help them to develop their self and basically keep hope alive," said Somerville.

This weekend, the BBDI will hold its third Shop Small, Shop Black Marketplace, and its first Black Farmers Market. Nick Hill, president and CEO of the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce, said in his eyes events like this are imperative to magnifying Black voices.

"Not only do we need to increase the awareness for the Black businesses, but we also need to increase the awareness to the general public," said Hill. "It's one thing to have African-American entrepreneurs, but it's also important for the rest of our city to understand the importance of doing business with the African-American entrepreneur."

For Somerville, being a Black business owner gives a sense of pride and hope in the coming years as more and more businesses find success to help the community grow.

"It helps the community to strive and develop and keep kids off the streets and give them a possibility of hope," said Somerville. "That's what I'm trying to do— is try to give jobs and keep businesses going to keep the community together."

More information on the Bakersfield Black Dollar Initiative and the non-profit's events can be found on its website.