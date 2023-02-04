Black dollar initiative pushes to support Black owned businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — In honor of Black History Month and as a way for the community to support black businesses, local resident Michelle Rainey started the Bakersfield Black Dollar Initiative.

Rainey says the purpose of the 'Shop Small Shop Black MarketPlace' is for small Black-owned, Brick n' Mortar, business owners to connect and communicate with the community.

"It is the Recycling, Recirculating of our Black Dollar within one another under one roof," says Rainey.

The small businesses are also part of the BBDI or Black owned business Directory. The event first started last year in partnership with Kern Inclusive Entrepreneurial Hub and they hope to have a great turnout this year, like they did last year.

The event kicks off Saturday February 4th at the MLK Park inside the gym from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.