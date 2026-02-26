Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bakersfield boxer Ruben Castillo dies at 68 after cancer battle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Ruben Castillo, a celebrated professional boxer raised in Bakersfield, has died at 68 following a battle with cancer.

His family told 23ABC he passed away in Beaumont, in Riverside County, on Tuesday, February 24, surrounded by loved ones.

The Castillo was a featherweight contender known for his charisma in the ring and relentless fighting spirit. He faced boxing legends including Julio César Chávez, Roberto Durán, and Alexis Argüello during his career.

A proud product of local schools, including St. Francis, Castillo first laced up the gloves at just 9 years old.

