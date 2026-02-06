Bakersfield burn survivor hosts 'Roll for Resilience' jiu-jitsu event Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A unique event in Bakersfield will bring together burn survivors and the community to "roll for resilience" as part of National Burn Awareness Week.

Mike Lopez, a burn survivor and the man behind "Make a Move," is hosting the event at Rio Bravo Jiu-jitsu Club to combine his passion for martial arts with a commitment to giving back to fellow survivors.

Lopez has been involved in grappling for over 20 years, starting with wrestling in high school before discovering jiu-jitsu. His journey took a dramatic turn in 2007 when he suffered life-threatening burns in an accident.

"There were moments of that time that I just didn't understand where things were at. I didn't even know where to start," Lopez said. "Little by little you start figuring these things out and then it's like we have work to do."

His wrestling background helped him push through the recovery process with the mentality of being "first in the room, last in the room."

Lopez describes his jiu-jitsu style as pressure-forward and grinding, heavily influenced by his wrestling background. He emphasizes staying in control and avoiding vulnerable positions during competition.

Beyond the physical aspects, Lopez highlights the family element that jiu-jitsu provides to practitioners from all walks of life.

"When you go into a gym daily, and there are people from all walks of life, and they're doing the same thing, trying to get better," Lopez said. "You sweat with them, you bleed with them, and you roll around with them. When you can establish that trust, it almost becomes like a brotherhood."

Lopez has been involved in various fundraising events in Bakersfield, including Light Up the Night through the Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation. He credits his hometown's support as crucial to his journey.

"If it weren't for my hometown, I would not be where I'm at," Lopez said. "National Burn Awareness Week is definitely something that I found to be my opportunity to try to give back."

The "Roll for Resilience" event aims to show that burn survivors can still use their bodies and "make moves" despite their injuries.

"I'm a burn survivor. I know there are burn survivors all over Bakersfield. I love Jiu-Jitsu. I love to wrestle. I love to grapple," Lopez said. "Let's combine this and let's roll for resilience. Let's show people that we still have our bodies. We can still figure out how to use them."

The event takes place Saturday at 11 a.m. at Rio Bravo Jiu-jitsu Club, located at 6700 Niles, Suite 120. The location is near where Lopez faced his life-threatening injury, and attendees can look for the big red fire truck with a giant American flag.

Everyone is invited to attend the free event, which will feature exhibitors, athletic apparel vendors, and food from a local taco shop.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

