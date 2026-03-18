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Bakersfield cancels Cesar Chavez Boulevard renaming plan in light of recent allegations

The city is terminating efforts to rename H Street after allegations surfaced regarding Cesar Chavez's time leading the United Farmworkers of America.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
City of Bakersfield cancels plans for Cesar Chavez Blvd street renaming
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield is canceling its plans to rename H Street to Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

City spokesperson Joe Conroy released a statement explaining the decision.

"The City of Bakersfield has become aware of allegations regarding Cesar Chavez during his time as the President of the United Farmworkers of America. In light of these allegations, the City will be terminating efforts to rename a street for Cesar Chavez."

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