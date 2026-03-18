Bakersfield cancels Cesar Chavez Boulevard renaming plan in light of recent allegations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield is canceling its plans to rename H Street to Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

City spokesperson Joe Conroy released a statement explaining the decision.

"The City of Bakersfield has become aware of allegations regarding Cesar Chavez during his time as the President of the United Farmworkers of America. In light of these allegations, the City will be terminating efforts to rename a street for Cesar Chavez."

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