Bakersfield Christmas Parade DUI crash trial delayed again until November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The trial of a man charged with driving drunk in a crash that injured multiple spectators at the 2023 Bakersfield Christmas Parade has been postponed again.

The postponement marked the latest of several delays in the case against Alan Booth, who authorities said had a blood-alcohol content more than three times the legal limit when he allegedly drove his pickup in reverse at high speed and hit three people, seriously injuring one person.

His trial is now set for November 3.

The 74-year-old is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two DUI-related counts and resisting arrest.

The incident occurred during the 2023 Bakersfield Christmas Parade when Booth allegedly drove his vehicle in reverse at spectators watching the holiday event. One person sustained serious injuries in the crash, while two others were also struck by the vehicle.

Authorities determined Booth's blood-alcohol level was significantly above California's legal limit of 0.08% at the time of the incident.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

