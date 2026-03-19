Bakersfield City Council approves virtual meeting attendance Senate Bill 707

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Council recently approved a measure allowing people to virtually attend and provide statements at their meetings.

The new attendance option, approved by the city council on March 11, stems from Senate Bill 707. It requires that members of the public be provided an opportunity to participate and provide public statements through two-way audio or audiovisual platforms.

“There is already in the ‘Brown Act’ opportunities for members of the public to provide statements on any matter of business before the city council. This just expands upon that. If you aren’t able to travel and be in person, there is now going to be an opportunity for you to call in and provide those comments remotely,” Ashley Zambrano, Deputy City Attorney for the City of Bakersfield, said.

The move will also impact city agendas.

"Another major change with Senate Bill 707 is translating our agendas. By July 1, we will be translating our agendas into Spanish, and they will be posted the same time our agendas for English are posted. This furthers the transparency to the public and the ability to participate," Zambrano said.

Zambrano told me the city is trying to get the system up and running before the scheduled deadline. They plan to test how it will affect current meetings and their times.

"The city council has made it clear that we are trying to keep our city council agendas as close to the same as possible. Just with additional opportunity for remote participation. It might lengthen our meetings a little bit but that is just part of the course," Zambrano said.

The changes will need to go into effect by July 1, 2026.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

