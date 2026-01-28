Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bakersfield City School District appoints Dr. Karling Aguilera-Fort as permanent superintendent

Board votes to make interim leader permanent through 2028 contract
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District has appointed Dr. Karling Aguilera-Fort as its permanent superintendent following a board vote Tuesday night.

Aguilera-Fort has served as interim superintendent since July and will now become the district's 16th superintendent under a contract that runs through June 2028.

"I am honored to continue serving this community," Aguilera-Fort said during the board meeting.

The new superintendent brings nearly 30 years of experience in education to the role. He previously led the Oxnard School District and served as deputy superintendent in San Francisco before joining Bakersfield.

Aguilera-Fort began his career as a Spanish bilingual special education teacher, giving him classroom experience that spans multiple decades in California's public education system.

