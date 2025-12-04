Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bakersfield City School District Foundation hosts 28th annual Teddy Bear Picnic fundraiser

Silent auction, student performances highlight holiday luncheon supporting educational opportunities
28th Annual Teddy Bear Picnic
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District Education Foundation is inviting the community to its 28th Annual Teddy Bear Picnic Holiday Luncheon Fundraiser on Thursday, December 12th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bakersfield Marriott Convention Center.

The foundation organizes this event to raise funds for students within the Bakersfield City School District through special grants and classroom grants supporting various programs including chess, robotics, engineering, English, and music.

"The foundation puts on this event to raise funds for our children within the Bakersfield City School District for special grants and classroom grants in chess, robotics, engineering, English, music, anything extra the teacher wants to do, so she may decide how to build a garden," Wendy Armijo, chairwoman for the 28th Annual Teddy Bear Picnic, said.

"You know, and have a special funds for how to build a garden, how to build a robot, you know, a special music class, so lots of different classes that this event helps pay for, it also can't keep. So for those kids out there that can't really afford it, they get an opportunity to go to Camp Keep with our help," Armijo said.

The event will feature a silent auction with themed gift baskets, a raffle, networking opportunities, and performances from student entertainers.

Individual tickets cost $65. The foundation says sponsorships, gift basket donations, and gift cards for their "Taste of Bakersfield" are all ways to support local students and teachers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

