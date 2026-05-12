Bakersfield City School District seeks public input on new name for Cesar Chavez Elementary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District is inviting the public to submit ideas for a new name for Cesar Chavez Elementary School.

The move comes after a New York Times investigation earlier this year detailed allegations of sexual misconduct against the late labor leader.

In a letter to the community, district officials said they are committed to a thoughtful, respectful, and inclusive process — one that values community input while preserving the strong ties many families and students have to the school.

Proposed names must follow district policy and include a written explanation of their significance.

The deadline to submit recommendations is 4 p.m. on May 22. A link to the submission form is available on the district's website at bcsd.com.

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