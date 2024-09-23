Watch Now
Bakersfield coffee shop burglarized, police searching for suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The trend of Downtown Bakersfield businesses getting broken into continues, this time it was a popular coffee shop.

Bakersfield Police say Dagny's Coffee Company off 20th Street was burglarized on 9/12 around 6am. The video showing the incident shows two suspects breaking an outside window before one of them enters the building.

Per BPD, the suspects are described as:

SUSPECT #1: Black Male Adult, 25-35, 5'10", 200 lbs, black goatee, blue/white bandana, white shirt, blue pattern shorts, black shoes, grey Nike backpack, riding a beach cruiser bicycle.

SUSPECT #2: Unknown Race Male 5'10", 180 lbs, white/black pattern hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, grey shoes, black backpack, riding a blue beach cruiser bicycle.

If you have any information on this incident you're asked to contact Detective B. Gharib at (661) 326-3964 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

